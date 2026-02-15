CSMVS launches study gallery to bring ancient history to classroom

In an effort to make history lessons more engaging and rooted in real artefacts, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) has launched a new academic initiative through its gallery titled— Networks of the Past: A Study Gallery of India and the Ancient World.

The initiative shifts the focus from textbook based teaching to object based learning, encouraging teachers and students to study history through original archaeological material. The CSMVS Education Department, in collaboration with the Cambridge University Global Humanities Program, recently concluded a four-day workshop for history and archaeology teachers from nearly 20 universities across India. Participants were given guided tours of the new gallery and trained by experts on how to structure classroom teaching around objects on display.

The study gallery features more than 300 archaeological objects from ancient civilisations including India, Egypt, Mesopotamia, Greece, Rome, Persia and China, along with artefacts from the Harappan Sindhu Sarasvati civilisation. Among the highlights are Harappan pottery and seals from Mohenjodaro and Harappa, a model of Dholavira, Mesopotamian cuneiform tablets, Egyptian sculptures including a cat mummy, Greek and Roman portraits, Chinese ceramics and jade, and burial site jewellery.

According to Vaidehi Savnal, Assistant Director Education and Public Programmes at CSMVS, the artefacts demonstrate how ancient civilisations were connected through trade and exchange rather than evolving in isolation.

“Different civilisations are shaped uniquely based on diverse climatic and geographic conditions but they were closely interlinked through trade networks that enabled cultural exchange. While textbooks describe such connections, seeing ancient coins or standardised weights from those times make this learning more meaningful. The larger aim is to bring textbooks to life, by turning museum galleries into classrooms,” she said.

Savnal added that the programme seeks to change the perception of history as a dry subject.

“History is often seen as a dry subject. The purpose behind this initiative is to make it interesting with object-based learning. These are real artefacts made and used by people in the ancient world. Advances in scientific research now allow scholars to study objects in far greater detail, revealing insights into the societies that produced them. Take Egyptian mummies for example. We commonly think of them as preserved human bodies. But the study gallery also displays a cat mummy, showing that animals too were mummified. And modern scientific analysis can provide us with knowledge on the cat’s age, health and cause of death, offering clues about contemporary times,” she said.

Participants at the workshop said that interacting with original objects offered a deeper understanding than just classroom images.

Abhiruchi Oke, Research Assistant and faculty member at K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, Department of Ancient Indian History Culture and Archaeology, said, “Photographs provide partial representation. But real objects are more insightful with their scale, texture, appearance etc. For instance, a Harappan terracotta storage jar from 2600-1900 BCE displayed in the study gallery features a highly burnished surface that reflects the artistry and technical skills of its time.”

She added that the workshop had helped her guide students more effectively through artefact based discussions, enabling a more holistic and engaging approach to learning history.

While the study gallery will remain open to visitors, the CSMVS Education Department plans to organise more academic workshops for teachers. A dedicated website is also being developed to help university and school teachers incorporate archaeological objects into classroom discussions on themes linking India and the ancient world.