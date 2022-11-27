CSMVS, Byculla Railway station win UNESCO award for conservation

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) won the highest award of excellence in the UNESCO Asia Pacific awards 2022 for cultural heritage conservation.

The Byculla railway station of Central Railway has received an award of merit for conservation, giving a double pride moment to the people of Mumbai city.

The CSMVS, which is part of the Victorian gothic and art deco ensembles of Mumbai World Heritage property in India, got the award as it impressively restored ‘a major civic institution in the historic city of Mumbai’. The jury of the UNESCO Asia Pacific awards 2022 noted, “The project addressed extensive deterioration through well-informed architectural and engineering solutions, overcoming major challenges during the pandemic.”

The museum is a major landmark in the Kala Ghoda Art precinct, in South Mumbai, formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India and is one of the premier art and history museums in India. The museum is an autonomous institution unaided by the government but supported by public-private partnerships.