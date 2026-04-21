Mumbai train scare: Two locals routed onto same track at CSMT; inquiry ordered

“There was a signal between the two trains, and the internal home signal for the suburban section at CSMT was at red", a senior Central Railway (CR) official said.

A major mishap was averted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday afternoon after two suburban local trains were routed onto the same track, prompting a temporary disruption of services on Central Railway’s suburban network.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred when a train arriving from Badlapur was mistakenly directed to Platform 5 instead of Platform 4, which was already occupied by another local train.

The error led to both trains being positioned on the same line, raising concerns over operational safety during peak hours.

Officials, however, clarified that multiple safety mechanisms functioned as intended, preventing any collision.

“There was a signal between the two trains, and the internal home signal for the suburban section at CSMT was at red. The motorman of the incoming train adhered to the signal and brought the train to a halt well in time,” a senior Central Railway (CR) official said.