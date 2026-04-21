Mumbai train scare: Two locals routed onto same track at CSMT; inquiry ordered

A major mishap was averted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday afternoon after two suburban local trains were routed onto the same track, prompting a temporary disruption of services on Central Railway’s suburban network.
According to railway officials, the incident occurred when a train arriving from Badlapur was mistakenly directed to Platform 5 instead of Platform 4, which was already occupied by another local train.
The error led to both trains being positioned on the same line, raising concerns over operational safety during peak hours.
Officials, however, clarified that multiple safety mechanisms functioned as intended, preventing any collision.
“There was a signal between the two trains, and the internal home signal for the suburban section at CSMT was at red. The motorman of the incoming train adhered to the signal and brought the train to a halt well in time,” a senior Central Railway (CR) official said.
Railway authorities added that the distance between the two trains was maintained at over 120 metres, ensuring that there was no immediate danger to passengers.
“At no point was there a risk of collision. The signalling system and crew response ensured safe separation between the rakes,” the official said.
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Following the incident, train movement on platforms 5 to 8 was halted at around 3:18 pm as a precautionary measure.
Commuters reported delays on several suburban services as railway staff worked to normalise operations.
The affected trains were subsequently “backed”, a standard operational procedure involving reversing one of the rakes to clear the track and restore normal routing.
Services gradually resumed after the situation was resolved, though minor delays persisted for some time on the Central line.
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The spokesperson for Central Railway confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the routing error. “We are investigating the circumstances under which the train was directed to the incorrect platform. Appropriate corrective measures will be taken based on the findings,” the spokesperson said.
Incidents involving incorrect routing are rare but are treated with high seriousness within railway operations due to the potential safety implications.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More