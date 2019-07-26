CSMT-Thane underground corridor: Plan to be sent to Railway Board for approval

TO DECONGEST local trains, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had proposed the construction of an underground corridor from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Thane. The MRVC is expected to send the plan for approval to the Railway Board on July 29. Currently, the proposal is with the state government.

Advertising

R S Khurana, the MRVC MD, said: “Currently, the proposal is with the government for approval. On Monday, the plan will be sent to the Railway Board for discussion and approval of fund.”

The corridor has been conceptualised by Metro man E Sridharan. Six stations — CSMT, Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane and one near Bhandup — are set to come up at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. Around 40 hectare will be required for the project. The journey is likely to be completed within 20 to 25 minutes. Currently, it takes 40 minutes to reach Thane from CSMT by a fast local train.

A senior MRVC official said if both the Railway Board and state government approve the plan, it will be sent to NITI Aayog for allotment of funds from the Centre.