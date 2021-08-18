Mumbai: CSMT railway station now has Digilockers to store luggage

Commuters travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station can now use Digital Smart Cloak Rooms (Digilockers) to store their luggage.

The Digilockers were made operational at CSMT on August 15, and are under installation at Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway stations too.

According to the Central Railways, its Mumbai division was given a contract for setting up and maintaining the Digilockers at CSMT, Dadar and LTT stations under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS).

A passenger will have to pay Rs 30 per bag for 24 hours, similar to the charges under the earlier manual system.

Officials said passengers can select a locker based on the size of their luggage, and Ladder 2 Rise Pvt Ltd, the company which has been given the contract, will provide 24 hours operator support for assistance.

Users will get a receipt with a unique barcode, which can be used for retrieval of their bags. Fully automatic machines will require passengers’ travel details along with a compulsory scanning tag from the Railway Protection Force.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said these cloak rooms will give an enhanced sense of safety and convenience to passengers about depositing their luggage.

“This is a first of its kind project in the Railways, which will generate non-fare revenue along with providing improved cloakroom service through secure lockers, digital payment facility, use of RFID tags and online receipt generation,” said another official.

The cloakroom operations at these stations will also be outsourced, helping the Railways save expenditure on manpower in addition to non-fare revenue of 79.65 lakhs in 5 years.