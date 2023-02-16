CSMT platform extension work to benefit intercity train passengers, says CR

The extension of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) platforms will benefit passengers of intercity trains, as it will be able to accommodate additional coaches, the Central Railway (CR) said on Wednesday.

At present, intercity trains halt on CSMT platforms 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, which are small in size. Officials said that intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune and Mumbai to Nashik have 18 to 20 coaches.

With yard remodeling work being undertaken at CSMT, the size of the platforms would be extended in phases to accommodate up to 24 coaches.

“While work on Phase 1 of the project, as part of which platforms 10 and 11 would be extended, had started last

May, platforms 12 and 13 are to be extended in Phase 2,” said an official, adding that the entire project is to be completed in 2024.

The official said that apart from catering to the high demand of commuters travelling in the intercity trains, these platforms, once extended, will also accommodate some long distance outstation trains that originate from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus or halt on other CSMT platforms.

Besides the platform extension work, CR will also carry out large scale yard remodelling, signaling and telecommunications as well as overhead wiring work.

The CSMT yard remodeling work is estimated to cost Rs 62.42 crore. In the recent Union Budget, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for CSMT platform extension project.