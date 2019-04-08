CSMT Foot overbridge collapse: Not even a single meeting of infra panel looking after bridges held in last 5 years

AN EXISTING committee responsible for infrastructure-related issues, including bridges, has not held a single meeting in the last five years, even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will set up a Bridge Inspection Authority (BIA) following the CSMT foot overbridge (FOB) collapse last month.

The BMC’s 11-member Planning Committee deals with roads, bridges, traffic and public health, among other issues. Its members are corporators from all parties and it is mandated to make suggestions, take stock of ongoing infrastructure projects such as construction and upkeep of roads and bridges.

However, a civic official said not a single meeting had been held in the last many years and it was difficult to say when this committee was formed. The Mayor has the power to schedule a meeting of this committee for extensive discussion whenever required.

“In the last couple years, three bridge-related incidents have happened in the city – Elphinstone Bridge stampede, Gokhale Bridge collapse and now CSMT FOB (Himalaya bridge) collapse – but the planning committee did not meet even once to discuss the condition of bridges in the city,” said an official from the bridges department.

According to BMC officials, appointments to the committee are made after the civic elections and its term is for a period of five years.

The committee as of now has five Shiv Sena corporators, four BJP and two Congress corporators as members, all of whom were appointed last year in October.

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar could not be reached for comment.

The committee was formed under Section 38 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, which states that the corporation may from time to time appoint (as laid down by the regulations made in this behalf) out of their own body such and so many committees consisting of such number of persons, and may refer to such committees for inquiry and report or for opinion, such special subjects relating to the purposes of this act as they shall think fit.

But it is not just the Planning Committee that has not met. “The BMC has a total of eight consultative committees, including the Planning Committee. But none of them have held a meeting in the last five years,” a civic official said.

On March 14, the Himalaya Bridge collapsed killing six and injuring more than 30 people. After the incident, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta had said besides the bridges department, the BMC will set up BIA, which could oversee safety of bridges for regular inspection, repairs and construction.