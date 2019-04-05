CSMT FOB collapse: BMC owns up to its engineers’ negligence

The BMC on Thursday admitted to an “oversight” on the part of civic engineers who it said “failed to interpret” the preliminary structural audit report of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) foot overbridge (FOB), which collapsed on March 14. The preliminary report had suggested minor repairs. The civic administration admitted before the standing committee that there was “negligence” on the part of engineers of the Bridge department, who it said should have gone to the site and carried out inspections.

Advertising

The civic body’s admission of its engineers’ negligence may come as a relief to structural consultant Prof D D Desai’s Associated Engineering Consultant and Analyst Private Ltd. The preliminary investigation report has blamed the firm for stating in its final audit report that the FOB was in “good” condition”. Six people died and over 30 others were injured in the collapse.

The BMC has, for the first time, also admitted that they were examining whether beautification carried out on the bridge in 2016 contributed to the collapse.

“Though the final structural audit report had mentioned the FOB to be in ‘good’ condition, the primary audit report (in September 2016) had pointed out minor problems like broken staircases, corrosion in metals and side railings. The report had suggested repairs to staircases, use of anti-corrosion painting, repair of railings. But it was our engineers’ negligence as no action was taken at that time,” admitted Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of the Bridge department in the standing committee meeting.

Advertising

“In 2016, beautification was carried out by A ward officials, whether it added extra weight to the FOB and was one of the factors in the collapse are being looked into,” Darade said.

So far, police have arrested three people — executive engineer A R Patil, assistant engineer S F Kakulte and consultant Neeraj Desai.

Opposition leader Ravi Raja alleged that the beautification added weight to the bridge, leading to its collapse.

“The beautification was done without following proper procedure as it does not fall under their purview. Officials from A ward should also be held responsible,” said Raja.

After the collapse, the BMC suspended two engineers and ordered a departmental inquiry against three other engineers, including a former chief engineer and deputy chief engineer. The civic body has also initiated the process to blacklist the consultant firm and contractor, which carried out repair work in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers Association has condemned the engineers’ arrest and demanded that action against engineers should be as per service rules of the BMC.

“This (arrest) will demoralise engineers in the BMC as they are already overburdened with multiple works,” a letter written to municipal commissioner by the association stated.