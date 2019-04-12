CSMT bridge collapse : Injured 57-year-old woman dies, toll rises to 7

A 57-year-old woman, who was injured after the foot overbridge (FOB) near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station collapsed on March 14, died on Wednesday night following a cardiac arrest at MGM New Bombay Hospital, Vashi, taking the death toll in the tragedy to seven.

On March 14, six people were killed and at least 30 people were injured after a part of the foot overbridge came crashing down near the CSMT station.

Banker Nanda Kadam, who sustained injuries in the incident, was initially admitted to St George’s Hospital. According to the hospital’s superintendent, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, Kadam suffered a tibia fracture (in her leg) and was operated upon for the fracture. “She was stable and conscious when she was brought in. The tibia injury was non-fatal. After the surgery, her children shifted her to another hospital,” Gaikwad said.

On March 15, Kadam was transferred to MGM Hospital in Vashi where she was admitted for last one month. On Wednesday, she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and passed away around 8.30 pm. Officials at MGM Hospital, Vashi, confirmed her death.

So far, three people — director of audit firm that carried inspection of the bridge and two BMC officials — have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has sent a letter to the BMC recommending not just compensation for families of three nurses who died in the collapse, but also salaries they would have earned in their entire service along with possible increments.

DMER director Dr TP Lahane told BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta to take strict action against the accused BMC officials and remove them from service. Commissioner Mehta was unavailable for comment.