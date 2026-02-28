‘Crushed by 40 tonnes’: Industrial machine falls from container, killing cab driver on Mumbai’s BPT Road

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 28-year-old cab driver was crushed to death after an industrial machinery weighing 40 tonnes fell on his car from a moving container on Friday.
The police said that the accident took place below the Eastern Freeway flyover at 12.55 am.
According to the police, the container, while proceeding from the Mumbai port to Gujarat, applied a sudden brake after suspected of having hit an uneven stretch on BPT Road, following which the iron machinery slipped off and fell on the cab.
The deceased driver, identified as Mohammad Siddiqui, had dropped off a person at Sewri and was heading to Chembur when the accident occurred, said an officer.
The BPT Road, which connects the port to the city, is uneven and is usually used by containers, he added.
The container truck was heading from the port to Surat to deliver the piece of machinery.
“It took nearly six hours for three cranes to shift the machinery and extract the driver from the mangled car. The operation ended at 8 am. The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer.
The body of the deceased was handed over to his family. Based on the family’s statement, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.
The driver of the container, who had initially fled from the spot, was later detained by the Wadala police, where the case had been registered.
