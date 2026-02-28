‘Crushed by 40 tonnes’: Industrial machine falls from container, killing cab driver on Mumbai’s BPT Road

The Mumbai police said that the accident took place below the Eastern Freeway flyover.

A 28-year-old cab driver was crushed to death after an industrial machinery weighing 40 tonnes fell on his car from a moving container on Friday.

The police said that the accident took place below the Eastern Freeway flyover at 12.55 am.

According to the police, the container, while proceeding from the Mumbai port to Gujarat, applied a sudden brake after suspected of having hit an uneven stretch on BPT Road, following which the iron machinery slipped off and fell on the cab.

The deceased driver, identified as Mohammad Siddiqui, had dropped off a person at Sewri and was heading to Chembur when the accident occurred, said an officer.