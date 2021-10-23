scorecardresearch
Cruise ship drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard visits NCB office to hand over documents

The day before, an NCB team had visited the actor's residence `Mannat' in suburban Bandra seeking some documents related to the investigation of the alleged drug seizure case in which Khan's son Aryan has been arrested.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
October 23, 2021 5:16:13 pm
Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

A bodyguard of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Friday evening and handed over some documents in a sealed envelop on the actor’s behalf, sources said.

He did not speak to the reporters waiting outside the office and left.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

His bail plea is now before the high court.

