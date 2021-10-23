Cruise ship drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard visits NCB office to hand over documents

October 23, 2021 5:16:13 pm
A bodyguard of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Friday evening and handed over some documents in a sealed envelop on the actor’s behalf, sources said.
He did not speak to the reporters waiting outside the office and left.
The day before, an NCB team had visited the actor’s residence `Mannat’ in suburban Bandra seeking some documents related to the investigation of the alleged drug seizure case in which Khan’s son Aryan has been arrested.
Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
His bail plea is now before the high court.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-