Cruise ship drug raid case: Court to decide today whether to grant more time to NCB to file chargesheet

A SPECIAL court will decide on Thursday whether the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) can be granted more time to file the chargesheet in the cruise ship drugs raid case.

The NCB had on Monday sought a 90-day extension beyond the stipulated time of 180 days to file its chargesheet. The agency had arrested 20 persons in the case in October 2021. While 18 were granted bail, two remain in custody. If the extension is not granted and the agency fails to file its chargesheet, they will be entitled to default bail.

On Wednesday, special judge V V Patil heard arguments by the NCB special public prosecutor and the defence lawyers of Abdul Kadar and Chinedu Igwe, who are in custody since October last year.

NCB special public prosecutor Advait Sethna said the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances Act has provisions for an extension up to a year to be granted to the investigating agency if it has ‘compelling reasons’.

He also said that the forensic reports of the 17 samples seized during the raid show that they are narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. He said this showed that the investigation at least at this stage is going in the right direction. He also said that there is a voluminous digital data in the case which is yet to be analysed. He also submitted a report to the court on the evidence collected so far and the pending probe.

Lawyers Ayaz Khan and Gorakh Liman representing Igwe submitted that they were rendered ‘handicapped’ as they were not provided with a copy of the report submitted by the prosecutor to the court. They also said that pending analysis of digital data cannot be a ground for extension of time to file charge sheet. Lawyers Kushal Mor and Apoorv Srivastava representing Kadar submitted that the extension was being sought to keep the two men in custody for longer. They claimed that Kadar was falsely implicated and the NCB can file a supplementary chargesheet in the case for its pending investigation instead of being granted an extension.