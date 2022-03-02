Cruise ship drug raid case: Accused booked with commercial quantity denied bail

In its detailed order rejecting bail to an alleged drug peddler Abdul Kadar Shaikh, an accused in the cruise ship drug case, a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai has stated there was sufficient evidence to show his complicity in a serious offence pertaining to commercial quantity of contraband.

Shaikh’s plea was rejected last month, while the detailed order was made available on Wednesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had claimed to have recovered commercial quantity of drugs, including 2.5-gram ecstasy and 54.3-gram mephedrone, from Abdul Kadar Shaikh.

The central agency had also alleged that Shaikh procured contraband from a co-accused and provided it to another accused Mohak Jaswal. Jaswal, from whom no drugs were seized, was granted bail in November.

The court said that Shaikh cannot be released on the ground of parity as he was arrested with commercial quantity of contraband.

Shaikh claimed in his bail plea that the recovery was planted and the NCB probe had severe discrepancies in its documents and raised doubts in the seizure citing the use of a habitual panch witness who had been named as a witness in more than 16 other cases by the NCB.

He also sought submission of the CCTV footage to prove that the recovery was planted.

Special Judge V V Patil said that these aspects would be dealt with at the time of the trial and cannot be a ground for bail. It said that Shaikh was in touch with the co-accused as established from call data records (CDR).

“It is pertinent to note that though there are CDRs, in absence of any evidence regarding conversation or transcripts, it cannot be said that these CDRs were in respect of contraband. Therefore, merely on the basis of CDRs, it cannot be said that the applicant acted in conspiracy with co-accused. However….the aspect of a conspiracy needs to be dealt with in detail at trial,” the court said.

The court also said that there is no evidence against the accused on financing or harbouring of offenders to invoke section 27A of the NDPS Act.

“In the present matter, it appears that there are no such allegations of financing or harbouring against the applicant. There is no evidence on record to show that the applicant was in any way indulging in the financing of illicit trafficking or harbouring of offenders. Hence, section 27A of NDPS Act is not applicable,” the court said.

Twenty people were arrested by the NCB in October-November last year in the cruise case, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan. Shaikh and a co-accused remain in custody while 18 others, including Aryan, have been granted bail.