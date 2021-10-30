Cruise ship drug bust case: Special court grants bail to nine more accused

A special court dealing with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Saturday granted bail to nine accused arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs bust case two days after the Bombay High Court allowed the bail plea of prime accused Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others.

So far, 14 of the 20 arrested in the case have been granted bail. Accused Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgaria were the first to get bail on Tuesday. The high court, on Thursday, granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Additional Sessions Judge VV Patil on Saturday granted bail to nine persons including Aachit Kumar, an alleged peddler accused of having supplied drugs to Aryan and co-accused Arbaaz. Nupur Satija and Gomit Chopra, booked for allegedly possessing intermediate quantities of drugs, also got bail.

Gopalji Anand and Sameer Sehgal, directors of event company Caneplus Trading Private Ltd, along with two of its employees Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora, who were booked for harbouring offenders under section 27A of the NDPS Act, also got bail Saturday.

Bail was also granted to Shreyas Nair who was arrested with 2 grams of charas, categorised as small quantity, along with one Ishmeet Chadha.

The accused persons will be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each with one or more sureties of like amount. They have been asked to cooperate with the probe for earlier disposal of the trial. They cannot tamper with the evidence in any manner and cannot commit a similar offence while on bail. The applicants have also been asked to present themselves at the NCB office every week till filing of chargesheet in the case.

The judge pronounced the operative part of the orders and the reasoned verdict will be made available in due course.