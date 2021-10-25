Cruise ship drug bust case: Kiran Gosavi says will surrender before police

Kiran P Gosavi, one of the witnesses in the Cordelia cruise ship drug bust case who had gone absconding, Monday told the media that he will surrender before the police, but outside Maharashtra.

Gosavi, the alleged private investigator who accompanied NCB officials on the cruise ship raid, has prior criminal records and faces four FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra. The Pune Police recently issued a look-out circular against him. He had been missing ever since the cruise raid on October 2.

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reaches Delhi amid allegation of payoff in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan “I have not been summoned. I’ve come here for a different purpose. Allegations against me are baseless,” he says. pic.twitter.com/FJGuQE8KYt — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, another eye witness in the case in which Aryan Khan has been arrested, claimed that he had heard Gosavi say that Rs 8 crore would have to be given to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai-based Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Following this, Wankhede approached the Mumbai police commissioner seeking protection from likely legal action “being planned” against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. Based on the bribery allegation, the NCB has now ordered a vigilance probe against Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil Monday said police protection has been given to Sail. He visited the Mumbai police commissioner’s office earlier in the and met Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Milind Bharambhe, an official said. He later approached the Sahar Police, seeking security whenever he comes to meet his wife, children and mother-in-law, who stay in the Sahar village, officials said.