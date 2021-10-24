Cruise ship drug bust case: Witness claims NCB officials made him sign blank papers

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Cordelia cruise ship drug haul case, has claimed that officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had made him sign on 10 blank sheets of paper at the NCB office. Sail claims that he was working as the body guard of KP Gosavi, who is a witness in the case and is presently absconding and is being searched for by the Mumbai police.

He has also claimed to have heard Gosavi say that Rs 8 crore will have to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. As Gosavi has been missing, Sail said he now fears for his life.

In a five-page affidavit, Sail has claimed that he was asked by Gosavi to reach the NCB office on the morning of October 2. The party on board Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship was to be held later that evening. Sail claimed that during this time Gosavi was with the NCB officials. He said Gosavi asked him to wait at the waiting area for the cruise near Green Gate.

“At about 1:23 PM Kiran Gosavi sent some photographs on my whatsapp and told me to keep a watch and identify the people in the photographs and to further inform him that if any of the said persons are coming to board the cruise through green gate. Accordingly I was waiting. i Identified one person from the said photograph and informed him that he was boarded bus no 2700 on whatsapp. On 4:23 he replied to me that the said person who I identified is caught and that 13 people are arrested,” Sail says in the affidavit.

He says that he was then called inside the area by Gosavi and saw Aryan Khan in one of the cabins and also sighted Munmun Dhamecha with NCB officials. Sail says that when Aryan Khan was taken to the NCB office he too walked to the office.

Sail, who is one of the nine independent witnesses of the NCB in the case, said that he was asked to sign on a blank piece of paper by NCB officials.

“At around 1 am I received a call from K P Gosavi instructing me that I should sign as a Pancha and called me to the NCB office. I reached there and Sameer Wankhede instructed the staff to take my signature and name. One Salerkar from NCB told me to sign on 10 blank papers…” Sail says in his affidavit.

Sail further states in his affidavit that Gosavi then came out of the NCB office and met a man named Sam Dsouza where the two discussed matters related to money.

“Till such time we reached Lower Parel K P Gosavi was talking to Sam on the phone and stated that you put a bomb of 25 crores and let’s settle at 18 final because we have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede,” the affidavit states.

It goes on to say that Gosavi and Dsouza subsequently met one Pooja Dadlani and he was then asked by Gosavi to go to Tardeo Signal and collect Rs 50 lakh. “I reached around 9:45 am at the said place where one white colour car no 5102 came and gave me 2 bags filled with cash which i took to Vashi at his home and gave it to Kiran Gosavi.” Pooja Dadlani is Shah Rukh Khan’s manager.

Gosavi subsequently asked him to give the money to Sam Dsouza which he handed over near Trident Hotel.

Sail says that since that day, Gosavi has been missing and he fears that he too may be killed. “K P Gosavi is missing now and I now fear that NCB officials and other persons involved may kill me or abduct me like K P Gosavi. As seen in the big cases, witnesses often are killed or taken away and I therefore want to state the truth,” Sail said.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said he would give a befitting reply to the allegations.

Meanwhile Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has called for an inquiry into the fresh allegations. “Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah’shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil. Police shd tk suo moto cognizance,” Raut tweeted.

As per documents submitted before the court, Prabhakar Sali has been named as pancha number 2 in the panchnama conducted by the NCB on October 2. This panchnama was done at the international cruise terminal with regard to five accused, including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar. Kiran Gosavi is pancha number 1 in this panchnama.