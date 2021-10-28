Cruise drugs raid: Mere presence not conspiracy proof, says court while granting bail to two

In its detailed order granting bail to two men arrested in connection to the cruise ship drug raid case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a special court has said that merely because they were on the ship and some contraband was allegedly recovered from one of them, it cannot be said that they had conspired with other co-accused.

It also said that the role attributed to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others, whose bail pleas it had rejected last week, is “different” from these two men.

Special Judge V V Patil on Tuesday had granted bail to Odisha residents Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgariya, who were booked for alleged consumption of ganja twice on the ship and possession of 2.4 gm of ganja, respectively. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case and NCB has claimed that all accused are “intrinsically connected”.

“In the present case, as far as applicant is concerned, respondent failed to produce on record any evidence to show that he was either in contact with any of the accused or that in any way he is connected with the co-accused,” the court said in its detailed order made available on Wednesday.

“…case of the present applicant (Sahu) is different from the case of accused number 1 (Aryan), in that, the present applicant has no WhatsApp chats, no connection with any of the accused… Merely because the applicant was present on the cruise, he cannot be said to have acted in conspiracy with co-accused,” the court said.