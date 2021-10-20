Cruise drugs case: NDPS court rejects bail plea, Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC

A special court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of the trio.

Soon after, Aryan moved a plea in the Bombay High Court, challenging the rejection of his bail application. The case is likely to be heard at 10.30 am on Thursday.

Earlier, Aryan had in his bail plea said the NCB’s contention that he was involved in conspiracy and illicit drug trafficking was absurd, and pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs made from him.

The NCB, however, said Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

The agency was relying on WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan, which they claim point towards procurement of bulk quantities of drugs.

Meanwhile, 12 others arrested in the cruise ship case have also filed for bail.

NCB special public prosecutor Advait Sethna pleaded that the arguments be adjourned so that they can go through the order passed against Aryan and two others first. However, the defence lawyers of the 12 accused said that the NCB was employing “delaying tactics”.

Special Judge V V Patil will begin hearing the arguments of the other accused on Thursday.

Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. The trio is presently in judicial custody.

(WIth ENS & PTI inputs)