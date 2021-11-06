Cruise drugs bust: BJP leader names NCP associate Sunil Patil as mastermind behind conspiracy

BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj) on Saturday claimed that one Sunil Patil associated with the NCP was the brain behind the cruise ship drugs conspiracy in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested. Kamboj also alleged that Patil was a close friend of Hrishikhesh Deshmukh, son of former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Raising the allegations during a press conference Saturday, Kamboj said NCP minister Nawab Malik had presented a false narrative regarding the case to malign the image of the BJP as well as that of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede. The entire conspiracy was planned by Patil who has been associated with the NCP since its foundation in 1999, claimed Kamboj, the former general secretary of BJP Mumbai.

“Sunil Patil gave Kiran Gosavi’s phone number to Sam D’Souza. He was told that Gosavi would coordinate with the NCB.” Patil scripted the entire plan and deployed his own persons at the drug cruise party with a motive to trap NCB officers in the case. Gosavi is the NCB’s witness in the cruise drugs bust case.

Kamboj claimed he had the transcript of the WhatsApp chat between Patil and D’Souza. In the chat, Patil mentions he had major leads involving 27 persons in the drug cruise party, including that some drug trading was going to take place, Kamboj said. Patil gave D’Souza the contact number of Kiran Gosavi. He was told that Gosavi would coordinate. Patil also asked D’Souza to connect Gosavi with some NCB officials, he alleged.

According to Kamboj, “Patil was known to almost all top NCP leaders and ministers. He played an important role between 1999 and 2014 in carrying out officers’ transfer in connivance with the Home Department.” However, “during the BJP regime from 2014 to 2019, he went underground.” The change of government in 2019 saw Patil resurfacing, he stated.

Kamboj said he was privy to more information on the matter and would reveal it with documentary evidence in subsequent press conferences.

Earlier, witness Prabhakar Sail had alleged that a Rs 18-crore deal was made to seek the release of Aryan Khan in the case. Sail had named D’Souza as one of the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, D’Souza’s plea said Gosavi struck a Rs 50 lakh deal with Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani for Aryan’s release.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the case on October 3 after the NCB raided the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.