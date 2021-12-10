Cruise ship drug raid case In bail plea, accused claims he was illegally detained, discrepancies in panchnama

AN ACCUSED in the cruise ship drug raid case has claimed in his bail plea filed before the court that he was detained illegally and there are discrepancies in the panchnama conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Abdul Qadir Shaikh, a 30-year-old senior executive manager in a company, was arrested allegedly with a commercial quantity of drugs during the raid. The NCB has claimed Shaikh provided the drugs that were allegedly found with the accused on the ship on October 2.

In his bail plea, Shaikh has said that he was detained from October 3 but shown arrested only the next day. He has added that in contravention of the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he was searched by NCB officers and not a gazetted officer or a magistrate.

Shaikh has further alleged that one of the men who was shown to be a panch witness is a habitual panch of the NCB. Maintaining that the panch, Adil Usmani, was then seen carrying a white-coloured bag, the plea sought CCTV camera footage of the area to be produced before the court.

Further, the plea said that the second panch witness was nowhere to be seen at the time of the panchnama, “which leaves suspicion as to the credibility of the said panch”, adding that it could be a planted recovery.

So far, 18 of the 20 accused arrested have been granted bail.