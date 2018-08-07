Cruelty to animals: Retired professor booked in Mumbai

Information with MoEF reveals that the controversial Rules were framed under sub-section (2)(1) of Section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Information with MoEF reveals that the controversial Rules were framed under sub-section (2)(1) of Section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

A retired professor has been booked by Panvel police on charges of cruelty to animals and “committing a malignant act” that is likely to spread infection. The accused had lodged several animals, including dogs, cats, sheep, goats, cows and horses, on his premises in Panvel, the police said.

Senior Inspector Ashok Rajput said they received complaints against the accused from an NGO. “We, along with animal activists, raided the premises of Suhas Sawant in Waghachi Wadi area,” he said.

Chetan Sharma, from NGO Benevolent Animal Welfare Organisation, said the place was full of animal carcasses and excreta. “Our informants had told us about more animals being kept there. We found carcasses of some animals that we have seized. They were scattered on the property, amid the animals that were alive. There were three dogs, six puppies, several goats, two cats and one horse. He also had cows that had probably died,” Sharma, who lodged the complaint, said.

“The animals that were alive were full of maggots and severely malnourished. They were not fed for days and did not have access to water. The dogs were aggressive and we haven’t been able to seize them,” he added.

Rajput said: “The condition of the entire place was beyond comprehension. We have booked the person for cruelty to animals, cow-slaughter and malignant acts likely to spread infectious diseases. He hasn’t been arrested. But he has been served a notice. We will directly present him at the court while filing chargesheet.”

“The accused doesn’t seem to be in the right state of mind. He did not seem to find any issue with the place, when we asked him about it. The entire place is swarming with infection,” said Sharma.

The goats, horses and cats have been seized by the Benevolent Animal Welfare Organisation. “We are going to take care of the animals’ medical needs. The dogs are extremely aggressive and infected. We are looking for help to ensure that their quality of life improves,” Sharma said.

