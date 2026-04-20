Crowd Swells at Dombivli Station After Local Train Derailment

Heavy crowding was reported at Dombivli railway station on Monday morning after the derailment of an empty suburban train disrupted peak-hour services on the Central Railway network’s down line. The incident occurred on Platform 1 at the Kalyan-end, when a Kalyan-bound empty local rake went off track, triggering delays across one of the busiest commuter corridors in the Mumbai suburban system.

Although no injuries were reported, the derailment significantly affected train movement towards Kalyan railway station, leading to bunching of services and extended waiting times. Commuters on platforms were left scrambling for space as announcements of delayed arrivals continued, with many opting to wait rather than seek alternate transport due to limited options during rush hour.