Crowd Swells at Dombivli Station After Local Train Derailment

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Heavy crowding was reported at Dombivli railway station on Monday morning after the derailment of an empty suburban train disrupted peak-hour services on the Central Railway network’s down line. The incident occurred on Platform 1 at the Kalyan-end, when a Kalyan-bound empty local rake went off track, triggering delays across one of the busiest commuter corridors in the Mumbai suburban system.
Although no injuries were reported, the derailment significantly affected train movement towards Kalyan railway station, leading to bunching of services and extended waiting times. Commuters on platforms were left scrambling for space as announcements of delayed arrivals continued, with many opting to wait rather than seek alternate transport due to limited options during rush hour.
The disruption had a cascading effect on the critical stretch between Thane railway station and Kalyan, known for carrying lakhs of daily passengers. Office-goers reported delays of up to 30–45 minutes, with several trains running behind schedule or being held at preceding stations to manage congestion ahead.
A senior Central Railway official said, “The derailment involved an empty rake, and no passengers were affected. Restoration work is in progress on a priority basis, and we are making all efforts to normalise services at the earliest.”
Railway teams have been deployed on-site to re-rail the affected coach and clear the tracks. Authorities have urged commuters to remain patient and expect residual delays until full operations are restored.
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