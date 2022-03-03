Crossing from hell to heaven: Indians evacuated from Ukraine recall border chaos

For Akansha Singh, escaping from Ukraine to Romania was “like crossing from hell to heaven” after walking for hours in harsh weather and facing chaotic scenes at the war-torn country’s borders.

Singh is one of 182 people, including an infant, who were evacuated by the government from Ukraine. The 182 people mostly comprised medical students from universities in cities in the western part of Ukraine like Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Chernivtsi. Their Air India express flight left from Bucharest International Airport in Romania and landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai early Thursday.

‘Sleepless nights on roads’

As several students, who spoke with the Indian Express, thanked the Indian government for their help, many said the toughest part of their journey was at the Ukrainian border where they had to spend at least two days after walking eight to 10 kilometres with heavy luggage in severe cold and snowfall.

Singh, a Bhopal resident pursuing medicine from a university in Ternopil said, “If the evacuation process was properly organised it would have saved us one entire day. I saw women fainting multiple times. When we crossed from Ukraine to the border it felt like we crossed from hell to heaven.”

Adwait Gade, 18, a resident of Panvel who went to Vinnytsia in December last year, said, “At the border people were pushing each other for three to four hours. I spent two nights at the Ukraine border and we did not have blankets and spent sleepless nights on the road bearing -5 degrees Celsius. There was too much chaos and rush.”

Chaos, discrimination

Mumbai’s Muskan Dhariwal, 21, a third-year medical student in Vinnytsia, said the Ukrainians fired in the air to control more than 2,000 students. “The situation got more chaotic as we did not understand their language and they did not speak English. Nothing was organised. I did not sleep for many days and we used to run to bunkers below our university campus four to five times a day every time their siren was sounded. Now I just want to sleep!”

Gade and Dhariwal said they also faced some discrimination at the border. “There was a restaurant near the border and it was not that we could not afford it but they preferred Ukrainians first over foreigners.” Dhariwal said staff at a Turkish restaurant did not allow them to use the washroom “because we are Indians. That hurt me.”

Disorganised evacuation

Several other students also told the Indian Express that the Indian embassy and Ukrainian officials could have organised the evacuation process better to save time. “There was not a single person from our embassy at the border. There were thousands of students from India stranded there and Ukrainians were being evacuated before us. Only 50 students were being allowed at a time,” said Krishna Yadav.

Vivek Patel, another student studying at Ternopil, said he volunteered to control the crowd and saw Ukrainians pushing people. “There was no one at the border to organise the evacuation. Some were stuck for three days and some got to cross over in a day’s time which is unfair.”

“Because the evacuation was not organised one of my friends got stuck at the border and had to spend an extra night in the cold. For women, it was the toughest experience as the toilets were very dirty. We had to stand for over 12 hours in a queue. There were so many girls who were crying out there,” said a woman student from Uttar Pradesh.

The students also said the Romanians and Indian government took care of all their basic needs once they crossed over, including providing heaters in tents and SIM cards.