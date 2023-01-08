Crosses vandalised in Mumbai cemetery; police register FIR

Several crosses at the cemetery attached to the St Michael’s Church in Mumbai’s Mahim were vandalised Saturday. The Mumbai police said the desecration of the cemetery is being probed and that they have registered an FIR in the matter. The police added they have also identified one of the accused involved in the case.

Several members of the Catholic community and political leaders condemned the incident and urged quick action in the case. Clyde Crasto, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson, urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and the Mumbai police to take “immediate cognisance” of the issue.

Crasto posted on Twitter, “News of Graves and Crosses vandalized at the St. Michael’s Church graveyard in Mahim, Mumbai is very disturbing. This incident happened immediately after the temporary withdrawal of land acquisition notice to St.Peter’s church, Bandra raises many doubts. This act seems like a deliberate attempt to pressurise and disturb the peace loving Catholic community in Mumbai.”

Soon after the incident, based on a complaint filed by the church, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons at the Mahim police station for destroying relations between two communities. An officer said that based on some footage, they have managed to find a person who entered the graveyard and desecrated property at the cemetery.

Mahim Senior Police Inspector Sudhakar Shirsat said, “So far, no arrest has been made in the case. We have formed several police teams to track down the accused and should be able to nab him soon.”