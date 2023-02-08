Cross-FIRs filed over scuffle near residence of former corprorator

A DAY after a fracas broke out between activists of the Revolutionary Workers’ Party of India (RWPI) and the husband of former Samajwadi Party corporator Shaira Azmi and her supporters, the local Shivaji Nagar police registered FIRs against both sides, based on their complaints. Police have issued notices to both factions to produce themselves at the police station as and when they are summoned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Hemraj Rajput said, “Based on the complaints given by the two sides, we have registered FIRs against both sides.”

Six persons, including Shaira Azmi’s husband Fahad, were named in the FIR based on the complaint by the RWPI, a Leftist organisation . The second FIR was registered against some members of the RWPI . In both cases, charges related to molestation, rioting and causing hurt were registered. In the FIR against RWPI, a section related to house trespassing was also added. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when activists from RWPI reached the residence of the former corporator, complaining about lack of drainage work in Rafiq Nagar area.