Thursday, March 19, 2020
COVID19

IIT-Bombay to be quarantine facility

However, the collector's office has given verbal assurance that the quarantine area will be properly secured with the help of police, Chaudhari said. 

| Mumbai | Updated: March 20, 2020 2:47:46 am

The director said the campus has many students, staff, faculty members, their families, and a casual workforce.

By executive order, the collector has taken over several buildings in the IIT Bombay campus as a designated quarantine facility for all flyers under Category C those without symptoms coming into Mumbai from various international destinations, despite strong objections, IIT-Bombay director Dr. Subhasis Chaudhary told students in an email on Thursday.

The director said the campus has many students, staff, faculty members, their families, and a casual workforce.

However, the collector’s office has given verbal assurance that the quarantine area will be properly secured with the help of police, Chaudhari said.

“Designated buildings are Vanvihar guesthouse H-18, well-maintained part of H-8 (B wing) and the MTNL guest rooms,” he said, adding that the administrators of IIT-B were given orders under provisions of the relevant acts.

