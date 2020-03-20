IIT-Bombay to be quarantine facility

The director said the campus has many students, staff, faculty members, their families, and a casual workforce. (File)

By executive order, the collector has taken over several buildings in the IIT Bombay campus as a designated quarantine facility for all flyers under Category C those without symptoms coming into Mumbai from various international destinations, despite strong objections, IIT-Bombay director Dr. Subhasis Chaudhary told students in an email on Thursday.

The director said the campus has many students, staff, faculty members, their families, and a casual workforce.

However, the collector’s office has given verbal assurance that the quarantine area will be properly secured with the help of police, Chaudhari said.

“Designated buildings are Vanvihar guesthouse H-18, well-maintained part of H-8 (B wing) and the MTNL guest rooms,” he said, adding that the administrators of IIT-B were given orders under provisions of the relevant acts.