Crocodile safari set to give boost to tourism in Ratnagiri village

IN AN effort to boost tourism and conservation, the state-run Mangrove Cell has begun Crocodile Safari (crocodile spotting) in Ratnagiri district. The safari was started in Kongaon at Khed in Ratnagiri by Mangrove Cell from May 3.

The Songaon Ecotourism is a part of the community-based conservation initiative taken up by the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation of the state forest department for the uplift of local communities and to promote mangrove and marine biodiversity conservation. After training daily for nearly six months at village mangrove sites, nearly 30 villagers will take tourists on mangrove trails, boat rides, crocodile spotting, bird watching and also provide homestays in Songaon village.

Locals have been given subject training by bird, mangrove and biodiversity experts.

While there is no official census of the mugger or the marsh crocodile in Vashishti River, locals have spotted nearly 20 in one boat ride in the backwater of Vashishti River. In a survey conducted between 2019 and 2021, an NGO, Ela Foundation, found 107 crocodiles in the Gad and Vashishti rivers.

The Mugger crocodile (Crocodylus Palustris), also called the Marsh crocodile, is native to the Indian subcontinent, Sri Lanka, Burma, Pakistan, and some parts of Iran. Crocodiles have been included in Schedule-I of the Wildlife Act, which ensures maximum legal protection for wild animals. It classifies those species as being either extirpated, endangered, threatened, or special concern.

Vandan Jhaveri, assistant director of Eco-tourism Mangrove Cell said, “Vashishti River backwaters are unique as the mangroves were found to require a mix of salt and fresh water. It is rich in beautiful spots including a picturesque coastline and small islands, among others.”

Like the rest of the Konkan belt, Songaon is also struggling with the problem of the younger generation migrating to cities in search of employment. After realising this, the Mangrove Foundation is also promoting the ecotourism project as an employment generation scheme.

Jhaveri said the crocodile safari takes place between 7.30 am and 6 pm, depending on low tide – as the crocodiles are largely visible during low tides. “It has a potential of earning Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per day on a peak tourism day for all the activities like a homestay, boat rides etc.”