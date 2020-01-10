Crime rate marginally down in Mumbai: NCRB report

In 2018, the Mumbai Police had registered 57,073 cases under IPC and state laws — a 2.36 per cent dip over 2017, in which 58,456 cases were registered. In 2018, the Mumbai Police had registered 57,073 cases under IPC and state laws — a 2.36 per cent dip over 2017, in which 58,456 cases were registered.

MUMBAI’S CRIME rate seems to have come down marginally from 317.5 cases per one lakh population in 2017 to 309.9 cases in 2018, data released on Thursday by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its Crime in India 2018 report said.

In 2018, the Mumbai Police had registered 57,073 cases under IPC and state laws — a 2.36 per cent dip over 2017, in which 58,456 cases were registered. Crime rate is defined as number of criminal cases lodged per one lakh population.

Among the country’s top 19 metropolitan cities with a population of over 20 lakh, Mumbai ranks 4th in the share of crime incidents, preceded by Delhi, Chennai and Surat. However, when it came to crime rate, Mumbai comes way down at 17th position.

Despite Mumbai falling from third to fourth position when it came to total number of cases registered, the city for the consecutive third year, has maintained its first position in the crime against senior citizens list. Mumbai has seen 1,043 cases registered by senior citizens in 2018 as compared to Delhi’s 770 cases. Of the 1,043 cases, 379 senior citizens were duped, 244 approached the police for cases of theft and 23 complained of sexual harassment.

The reports further showed a rise in the number of cases registered by the Mumbai Police when it came to crime against women. As many as 6,058 cases were registered in 2018, compared to 5,453 and 5,128 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

There is also an increase in the number of kidnapping and abduction cases lodged. While the police registered 2,202 cases in 2018, the figure was 2,159 in 2017 and 1,949 in 2016.

Meanwhile, cyber crime has also been on a rise with 1,482 cases being registered in Mumbai. The figure for 1,362 cases in 2017 and 980 cases in 2016. At 5,253, Bengaluru saw the highest number of cases filed in 2018.

The data further showed that Maharashtra Police has registered the second highest number of cases among 29 states and seven Union territories with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with 5,85,157 cases. The figure for Maharashtra was 5,15,674. The total number of cases registered in in Maharashtra has increases compared to 4,67,753 in 2017 and 4, 30,866 in 2016.

Also, the Mumbai Police registered 6,196 crimes, which were classified as violent, in 2018. The rate for violent crimes in Mumbai stood at 33.5 cases per one lakh population, as against the average of 34.7 in top metro cities. The city also saw 164 murders in 2018, of which, 78 people were killed owing to dispute between family members over property.

