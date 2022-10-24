Crime Branch units to take over investigation of 15 unsolved cases from each police station

THE OFFICE of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai issued a directive to all the unit heads to take over the investigation of 15 unsolved cases each registered at police stations under their jurisdiction.

The unit in-charges have been asked to take over those cases, which their counterparts at the police station are finding difficult to solve, including murder, cheating and cases registered under the IT act. The directives to transfer 15 cases were issued recently after the crime branch showed positive results when three cases were assigned to each of its 12 units.

A Mumbai Police officer said, “Last month, every crime branch unit in Mumbai was given three cases each to investigate and solve. When the units showed good results by solving most of them, then the decision to transfer 15 more FIRs was taken.”

Sources in the department also revealed that the officers at police stations are usually distracted with work like bandobast, patrolling, VIP movement and other activities due to which they find it difficult to focus on the investigation of the registered FIRs which remain unsolved.

“We at the crime branch, usually conduct parallel investigations in serious cases and are not burdened with bandobast or other duties like the ones at the police station, until there is a major event like an election or Chief Minister’s oath-taking ceremony. So, we can focus on these unsolved cases and get most of them solved thereby bringing justice to the citizens,” said an officer.

When asked about the criteria through which they chose 15 cases to investigate, a crime branch officer said, “We made a list of 10 serious offences from each police station in our zone that were unsolved. We handed over the list of 80-odd cases to our superiors. They then selected the cases that our units must investigate after which we started the process of taking over the documents and culprits involved in a couple of cases have also been arrested.”

The focus is mainly to investigate cases in which there is a possibility of involvement of a major gang or a syndicate. “Like the IT cases, which are happening daily. We are aware that the culprits are sitting in another state and calling people in Mumbai to cheat them. So, our primary focus will be to trace and arrest them and to ensure that we are getting to the root of these gangs,” added an officer.