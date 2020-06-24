Crime branch joint commissioner who sought transfer moved to Delhi

Santosh Rastogi, a 1998-batch IPS officer, had earlier sought transfer from the high-profile post citing personal reasons. A search for Rastogi’s successor is likely to evoke interest of several officers across the state. Santosh Rastogi, a 1998-batch IPS officer, had earlier sought transfer from the high-profile post citing personal reasons. A search for Rastogi’s successor is likely to evoke interest of several officers across the state.

Santosh Rastogi, joint commissioner of Mumbai Police Crime Branch, was on Tuesday sent on state deputation as additional resident commissioner of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

Rastogi, a 1998-batch IPS officer, had earlier sought transfer from the high-profile post citing personal reasons. A search for Rastogi’s successor is likely to evoke interest of several officers across the state.

An officer said, “Rastogi had sought for a transfer to Delhi due to some personal reasons. The request was accepted.”

Rastogi, who was on central deputation with the CBI, was initially attached to the state SID. He was then made the joint commissioner of police (Administration) in Mumbai, before becoming the JCP (Crime Branch) last May.

It was during his tenure that gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with several extortion cases. Rastogi, who during his tenure at CBI oversaw investigation into the 2G scam, enjoys the reputation of being honest and efficient officer. It was during his posting as DCP (Zone 3) in Mumbai city that he had investigated BJP leader Pramod Mahajan’s murder case.

During his tenure as JCP in Mumbai, the crime branch had conducted some sensitive probes, including those against senior state police officers.

An officer said that the additional charge of the post will be given to another officer till a new JCP (Crime Branch) is chosen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.