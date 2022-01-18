Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines to police for cases of crimes against women

The Maharashtra Home Department has come out with guidelines to be followed by the police in cases of crimes against women.

As per the new guidelines, if a woman approaches the police with regard to an offence, a lady officer should record her statement.

Following this, within 24 hours, the victim should be produced before the concerned Woman and Child Development committee.

The guidelines observed that in several cases, there is a delay in producing the victim before the committee. In a case that took place in Virar last year, a rape victim was produced before the committee after 45 days. Due to the delay, the woman crossed 30 weeks of pregnancy and could not get a medical termination.

The guidelines add that in case of minors, the statement should be recorded by a police sub-inspector rank lady officer in the presence of a relative and in a language that the minor is comfortable with.

The guidelines further state that every police station should have a child development officer.

Ever since the Sakinaka rape and murder case last year, the Maharashtra government has taken several steps to counter crimes against women.