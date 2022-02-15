Crime against women, cyber offences our top priority: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Crime against women and cybercrime are two of the top priorities of police in the state capital, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Tuesday.

Sharing data about the crimes witnessed in the city last year, Nagrale, addressing the annual crime press conference, said that for the first time in several years, cases of crime against women saw a decrease in 2021 as compared to 2019 due to the ongoing pandemic.

He said 5,946 such cases were registered in 2021 as compared to 6,438 cases in 2019.

Except for cases of cruelty by husband and his relatives on women, which increased from 646 cases in 2019 to 826 in 2021, all crime heads such as murder, rape, molestation and eve-teasing saw a decrease, he added.

However, an alarming trend is that out of 888 rape cases, a majority, 524 or 59 per cent, were of minor girls. A total of 1,051 cases of sexual assault on minors were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in which 524 were of rape, 452 of molestation, 35 of eve-teasing and 40 of other types of sexual assaults. The figures show that the highest numbers of rape and molestation cases were reported from the west and north suburbs of Mumbai which comprise areas between Bandra and Dahisar. They are followed by the east region (Kurla-Mulund) with the third-highest number of cases.

“Apart from having Nirbhaya squads at each police station, we are taking preventive measures like drawing a list of repeat sexual offenders and externing them from the city,” said Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order.

The figures also showed that 4,277 women and 528 girls who went missing between 2014 and 2021 remained untraceable.

In Opinion | Bulli Bai is latest example of harassment women face online

When asked by the Indian Express whether the recent murder case of Carol Misquitta, 28, who went missing from her Vile Parle residence and was found murdered 10 days later in Palghar, has led to changes in the approach by Mumbai Police in probing cases of missing women, Nagrale replied, “We have a desk for keeping a tab on missing persons in all our control rooms and a daily feedback will be taken from there.”

Apart from crime against women, the top police officials said they are training their personnel to detect cybercrimes, the number of cases of which has increased from 2,518 in 2019 to 2,883 in 2021.

Even as the police admitted that their detection rate at the police-station level is a meagre 13 per cent, they said the newly formed five special police stations for cybercrime (one in each of the five regions of Mumbai) have a combined detection percentage of 59 per cent.

When questioned about poor detection in cases where cyber scamsters dupe people by making fraudulent calls, joint commissioner, crime, Milind Bharambe said, “We are working on it and taking it as a challenge. These fraudsters call from far-off states and mask their identities.” Nagrale said, “Those who fall prey to cyber fraud must immediately approach local cyber police or police stations so we can try to recover their money. We have saved Rs 6 crore after such victims approached us.”