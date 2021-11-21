Mumbai: Man accused of posting obscene tweets against cricketer’s daughter gets bail

A 23-YEAR-OLD man, booked for allegedly posting obscene and threatening tweets targeting the infant daughter of a cricketer, was granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate’s court on Saturday.

The accused, Ramnagesh Akubathini, was arrested by the Mumbai police cyber cell, last week from Telangana, on a complaint filed by the manager of the cricketer and his wife.

In his bail plea, Akubathini’s lawyer, Abhijeet Desai, submitted that it is not yet established that the objectionable tweets were posted by his client.

The plea said that in the ‘arena of cyber crimes’, hacking of IP addresses is a possibility and the tweet could be the result of the same.

It was claimed that the tweet was deleted after it went viral, which shows that it could have been posted through misuse of the accused’s IP address to ‘create a problem for him and his bright future’. It was claimed that it could also be a case of identity theft.

It was further said that the phone was recovered and is in the custody of the court.

The plea said that the accused is a young man who joined IIT, later got a job at a private company and is currently preparing to study abroad.

The accused in his plea submitted that he does not have any criminal antecedents and is ready to abide by all conditions. It was also submitted that he suffers from a medical condition related to vision deficiency.

The court allowed the plea with conditions including that he will remain present before the investigating agency on specific days of the month.