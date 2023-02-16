Cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car attacked after he refuses selfies, eight booked: police

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation against eight people for allegedly attacking India cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friends.

The police said the incident took place early on Wednesday in a cafe at the Sahara Star hotel after the two people approached Shaw for a selfie. As they allegedly kept harassing him for photos, the duo were escorted outside by the hotel staff. However, they waited for Shaw and allegedly attacked him with a baseball bat.

According to the police, the complainant in the case, Ashish Yadav, along with Shaw and Brijesh had gone to the Sahara Star hotel near the domestic airport.

“While they were having dinner, two people, including a woman, approached them for a selfie. The cricketer initially cooperated but the two kept harassing them for more pictures,” said an officer.

When Shaw refused to pose for more pictures, the two allegedly misbehaved with him, said the police.

“Later after having our dinner, when I along with Prithvi and Brijesh came out, we saw that one of the two people was standing with a baseball stick in his hand. And when we were sitting in our car, he came and hit the front glass of his car with the stick,” read Yadav’s statement to police.

As they started getting violent, Yadav sent Shaw in another vehicle. He and Brijesh waited for some time and subsequently left. Yadav later noticed that a car and a few men on motorcycles were following them.

The group allegedly stopped their vehicle and started abusing them. “An unknown person sitting on a motorcycle broke the back glass of the car with a baseball stick,” read the complaint.

The police said that the woman had threatened to lodge a false complaint and demanded Rs 50,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar (zone IX) said, “The woman had even dialled the number of the police station. But later when our men reached there, the woman told our beat marshals that the matter had been resolved.”

Yadav went back to the cafe at Sahara Star hotel and inquired about the two persons, who were then identified as Shobit Thakur and Sana Gill.

“The complainant, who was scared after the incident, went back to his house. However, in the afternoon he approached the Oshiwara police station and lodged a complaint,” said Paraskar.

The police, who registered a case on Wednesday, are on the lookout for the suspects. “We have detained some suspects and are questioning them,” said an officer.