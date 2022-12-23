scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Cricket Club of India member suspended for jumping from clubhouse, running shirtless

As the video of the incident went viral and was brought to the notice of the club management, they identified the member and stated (in the suspension letter) that he had come with guests to watch the Women's T20 International on December 17.

The member instead emailed his explanation, accepting his misconduct, and sought a personal hearing by the Executive Committee.(Photo: CCI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Cricket Club of India on Tuesday suspended a member of the club as he was found “deliberately jumping” from the railings of the first floor of the clubhouse and was also found running shirtless on the ground towards the cricket pitch. The incident took place on the intervening night of December 17 and 18.

As the video of the incident went viral and was brought to the notice of the club management, they identified the member and stated (in the suspension letter) that he had come with guests to watch the Women’s T20 International on December 17.

The club authorities also served him a show cause notice on December 19 and sought a written explanation for his gross misconduct and irresponsible behaviour. The member instead emailed his explanation, accepting his misconduct, and sought a personal hearing by the Executive Committee.

“The Executive Committee considered all available material on record and found the member, prima facie, guilty of gross misconduct and accordingly decided to suspend his membership of the club with immediate effect with all consequential penalties associated with the suspension, pending further enquiries and his personal appearance before the Executive Committee,” read the notice issued by the secretary N. K. Jha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
More from Mumbai

When The Indian Express reached out to the club’s landline number, a person working with the membership team confirmed the incident and said the member has been suspended and he and his dependents are not allowed to enter the club.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:21:15 pm
Next Story

Expert-recommended healthy treats for your brain

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close