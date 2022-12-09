Crematorium used by fisherfolk to be rebuilt by Dec 31, BMC tells HC

The BMC on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that sufficient progress has been made in rebuilding an unlawfully demolished Hindu crematorium at Erangal beach in Malad (West) — used by the fishing community — and that the work will be completed by December 31.

Pulling up Mumbai Suburban district collector Nidhi Choudhari for demolishing the crematorium, the HC, on September 29, had directed that immediate steps be taken to reconstruct or repair the structure within one month.

On November 11, it had said that if the civic body does not get sufficient bids within a month, it will direct the fisherfolk to undertake the reconstruction work of the crematorium, the cost of which will be borne by the collector. The HC had also given the collector the liberty to remit Rs 29,64,400 to the municipal corporation for reconstruction work.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja reiterated that it had been adjourning the matter since it found something amiss in a plea filed by a person named Chetan Kodarlal Vyas. However, before its demolition, an order to inspect the crematorium was obtained through another bench last October when the Chief Justice was out of town. CJ Datta said that the coordinate bench’s order, however, intended that the due procedures, including issuance of a showcause notice to the fisherfolk who managed the crematorium, be followed before demolition is carried out.

“First let us account for the mistake we have made and restore the position. We made a mistake with the order that led to pulling down of the structure. In other matters, we think about public exchequer but not here. No one should suffer,” CJ Datta remarked.

Noting that sufficient progress has been made for restoration of the structure, the HC posted next hearing for January 3.