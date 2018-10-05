Credit card fraud: 60-year-old doctor ‘duped’ of Rs 1.40 lakh

In November, KEM hospital former head of department got a call from his bank that checked with him if he had had made two transactions of Rs 20,000 each and another transaction of Rs 99,910, an officer said. In November, KEM hospital former head of department got a call from his bank that checked with him if he had had made two transactions of Rs 20,000 each and another transaction of Rs 99,910, an officer said.

A FORMER Head of Department at KEM hospital was allegedly duped of nearly Rs 1.40 lakh after his credit card was used fraudulently to make multiple transactions last year. The 60-year-old doctor, who headed the physiotherapy department, approached Shivaji Park police station recently that registered an FIR on Saturday. The police said they are trying to identify the accused based on the establishments where the fraudulent transactions had been made.

An officer said Dr V Rajadhyaksha, the complainant, was issued a credit card in February 2017. In November, he got a call from his bank that checked with him if he had had made two transactions of Rs 20,000 each and another transaction of Rs 99,910, an officer said. The doctor did not recognise the transactions. He checked his mobile phone and found that there were no alerts or One Time Passwords (OTPs) shared.

After checking the card details, he found that the mobile phone through which the transactions had been carried out had a different service provider. He informed the bank that the transactions had been made in Delhi while he was in Mumbai during that time. After communicating with the bank several times, the 60-year-old approached Shivaji Park police station that lodged an FIR Saturday.

A senior officer said: “We have details, like the number using which the transactions had been carried out and where the payments were made. We are hopeful of tracking down the fraudsters on the basis of that. We are also checking why the complainant did not receive any alert on his registered mobile number.”

