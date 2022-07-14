Creative director of digital marketing company gets death threats, case filed

THE AMBOLI police has registered a first information report (FIR) on the basis of a complaint from the creative director of a digital marketing company, who said he received death threats from an unknown caller who told him that he had received a contract to kill him from a ‘bhai’ (underworld don), and demanded Rs 20 lakh to spare his life.

The 33-year-old complainant told the police that he received the threats on his Instagram account and on his mobile phone number, on which the accused called from three different mobile numbers.

He said the unknown person identified himself as one ‘Dabu Bhai’, who abused him through messages and WhatsApp calls. The caller threatened to kill the complainant and said he had got a supari (contract killing) from ‘bhai’ for Rs 10 lakh and if he is paid double the money (Rs 20 lakh) then his life will be spared. The caller also threatened the creative director that he will be killed if the amount is not paid.

An FIR under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch is also investigating the case to find out if any person linked to the underworld is involved in the crime.

The complainant has also provided police with details of the Instagram account and the phone numbers used to threaten him.