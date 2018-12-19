Create website for complaints, upload reports: Bombay High Court to government

The Bombay High Court directed the state government to take all possible steps to reduce and prevent pollution of the Godavari river that was caused during the Kumbh Mela (Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha) in 2015.

The petitioners Rajesh Pandit, Nagsen Pagare and Jagbir Singh were seeking direction to clean the polluted Godavari river. The grievance was that the river got polluted mainly during the ‘shahi snan’ at the 2015 Kumbh Mela, a major religious event that takes place every 12 years.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A K Menon said, “If the rivers are polluted and pollution is created in and around the rivers, the fundamental right of living a dignified and meaningful life of the citizens is defeated.”

The bench in its order said, “The committee shall have its own website. The state government shall provide necessary funds for that purpose. The website shall be used inter alia for (a) uploading complaints and suggestions of the citizens along with photographs, if any, and (b) for uploading the action taken reports on the complaints and suggestions.”

During the interim orders, the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) was appointed as an expert authority which submitted various reports containing short-term and long-term measures. The bench said, “It is the duty of the committee (High Court appointed) headed by the divisional commissioner to take all possible steps for implementation of the recommendations of NEERI.”