Crawford market: Part of building collapses, 23-year-old man feared trapped

A 23-YEAR-OLD man is feared trapped under debris after a part of a four-storey building collapsed near Crawford Market late Tuesday, said police.

Advertising

The ground-plus four-storey Yusuf building is situated opposite the CID office in Fort. Around 9.15 pm, the rear portion of the building collapsed, officials from the disaster management department said.

So far, 14 people, trapped under the debris, have been rescued, the police said. Shubham Shukla, a resident of Yusuf building, was still missing, the police said.

A police officer said that it is suspected that Shukla was in the washroom when the portion of the building collapsed. “Several residents rushed out after the collapse. Local residents suspect that Shukla is trapped under the debris… Shukla’s friend informed us that he is missing,” an officer from the LT Marg police station said.

Advertising

Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said that after a portion in the northern side of the building collapsed, the rest of the building was vacated.

Residents were also asked to vacate the adjoining Dwarkadas building as a precaution.

Officials said the Yusuf building is a cessed structure belonging to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

“The building is managed by a charitable trust,” said the police officer.

When contacted, a MHADA official said, “A notice to vacate the building had been sent to the residents earlier.” Four fire engines, along with an ambulance, have been pressed into service to conduct rescue operations.