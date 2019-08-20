Mumbai: Crackdown on private vehicles illegally displaying police logo

After receiving complaints that “police vehicles” were refusing to pay toll at checkpoints and evading parking fines, the Mumbai Traffic Police has begun a drive to crack down on private vehicles illegally displaying the police logo.

Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), recently instructed all traffic police divisions in the city to register offences under the Motor Vehicles Act against private cars with police logos pasted on the front or rear windows, as well as two-wheelers with “police” stickers.

Senior traffic police officers said in most cases, these were private vehicles owned by police personnel, while a small minority were vehicles owned by civilians.

“These people who stick police logos on their cars drive through checkpoints without paying toll and escape paying fines even when they park vehicles illegally,” said a police officer.

Following complaints from motorists and people on Twitter, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve decided to enforce a special drive against the alleged misuse of the police logo.

Pandey has instructed that notices to this effect should be displayed prominently at all traffic police stations, and ordered field officers to act against every such vehicle flouting norms.

“Using the police logo on private vehicles was never allowed. But after receiving a lot of complaints, we have decided that serious action is required to curb this misuse,” the officer added.

BMC to impose Rs 15,000 fine on illegally parked buses

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impose Rs 15,000 fine on buses found parked illegally from September 1. “If a bus is found parked illegally then Rs 15,000 penalty will be imposed — Rs 5,000 towing charges and Rs 10,000 fine. Also, if the same vehicle is found violating the rule again, it will be auctioned,” an official said.

From this month, the civic body has allowed private buses and other vehicles to park in depots and terminals of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) at minimal charges. According to officials, so far, only 412 private bus owners park their vehicles in these depots and terminals.

There are 24 bus depots and 37 bus terminals of BEST across the city. After cracking down on vehicles parked illegally within 500 metre radius of parking lots, now BMC has decided to crack down on buses parked illegally.

The decision was taken after a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) chief Ramanath Jha and Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Monday.