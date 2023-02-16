scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Crackdown on e-cigarettes, Muchchad Paanwala owner among 10 arrested

The officer added that 947 e-cigarettes worth Rs 13.65 lakh, 699 gutkha packets worth Rs 4.5 lakh and cocaine worth Rs 15.80 lakh have been seized as part of the operation.

The police said that among the four shops booked for selling e-cigarettes, one belonged to the Mucchad Panwala in Khetwadi. (Express Photo)
In a crackdown on e-cigarettes or vapes, the Mumbai Police has booked four shops in the city, including the famous Muchchad Paanwala, in the last 24 hours. The owner of Muchchad Paanwala, Shivkumar Tiwari, along with nine others, have been arrested.

The police said there is a lack of awareness among people that vapes or e-cigarettes are banned in India. In September 2019, the Union government had banned the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of all electronic nicotine delivery system.

A senior officer said, “We felt that the use of e-cigarettes had gone up in the city in spite of it being banned. Hence, we have decided to take action against paan shops that are selling e-cigarettes, especially near school and colleges.”

In the operation conducted by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on February 14 and 15, while four cases have been registered against shopkeepers selling e-cigarettes, the Kandivali ANC unit has arrested a Nigerian national and recovered contraband worth Rs 15.8 lakh. Moreover, a hukka godown owner has been booked.

The police said that among the four shops booked for selling e-cigarettes, one belonged to the Mucchad Panwala in Khetwadi. The three other shops were from Khetwadi, central Mumbai and Juhu. “While 16 people have been booked in the four cases, 10 of them have been arrested, including Mucchad Paanwala owner Shivkumar Tiwari,” said an officer.

On the arrest of the Nigerian, the officer said, “On Tuesday, we apprehended the Nigerian national, who was moving about suspiciously near a school and junior college in Borivali (West). We found 55 gm of mephedrone and 12 gm of cocaine, worth Rs 15.80 lakh, on him.”

