CR, WR start work to ensure tracks don’t get flooded

Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have started monsoon preparations in Mumbai division to ensure that the tracks don’t get flooded during rain.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of CR and WR, had last week reviewed monsoon preparations and instructed officials to complete all monsoon-related work before the end of May. He also instructed officials to ensure 24×7 monitoring at all vulnerable locations and to work in close coordination with the government and municipal corporations.

Officials said CR and WR have started works like removing muck, cleaning culverts and drains, trimming trees, scanning boulders and making available high wattage pumps at locations vulnerable to waterlogging, among others.

“More water pumps are being installed this year compared to last year at 19 locations, said an official. “We have also instated 145 CCTV cameras at around 145 vulnerable locations on CR so that information can be relayed efficiently in case of any untoward incident. We will also use drones to monitor flood situation on tracks… Also, we are installing automatic rain gauge in the suburban section to get real-time data of rainfall on the tracks.”

“We have installed flood gates at a few stations, which are vulnerable to flood and also constructed culverts to drain water from tracks,” the official added.