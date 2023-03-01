scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
CR & WR carry out micro-tunnelling work to prevent extreme flooding

Micro-tunneling entails construction of a box drain below the tracks, which is connected to the storm water drain system, so that the rainwater is pumped out

The CR is currently carrying out micro tunneling at Kalwa station, on tracks in up and down direction. (Express Photo)
The Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have initiated micro-tunnelling work to prevent extreme flooding along tracks during monsoon.

Micro-tunneling entails the construction of a box drain below the tracks, which is connected to the storm water drain system, so that the rainwater is pumped out via a proper discharge channel, preventing excess water-logging and flood-like situation amid heavy rain.

The CR is currently carrying out micro tunneling at Kalwa station, on tracks in up and down direction. The work at this station is expected to be completed by June or July. The funding for the work has been provided by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation.

The CR is also set to initiate work at other stations, Sion towards CSMT, and on the tracks between Vikroli and Kanjurmarg stations. According to a CR official, work at both locations is expected to begin by March and completed by August or September. Funds for micro-tunneling at these two locations will be provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The CR, in the last a few years, has carried out micro-tunnelling work at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Parel in Hindamata section, Kurla, Diva and Tilak Nagar.

The WR has also carried out micro-tunneling work at some other stations, such as Virar, Nallasopra, Vasai, Borivali, and Bandra. It has also carried out micro-tunelling work from Bandra terminus station yard to Chamdawadi nullah, to resolve the flooding issues of the Bandra terminus station yard
by discharging excess water to the nulalh.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 04:00 IST
Bombay High Court asks police station to supervise handover of 11-year-old boy to father

