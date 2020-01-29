CR to upgrade waiting lounge, first one to come up at CSMT

Facilities available in the waiting hall will include charging ports for laptop users, changing rooms and shower kits. Facilities available in the waiting hall will include charging ports for laptop users, changing rooms and shower kits.

In a bid to offer comfort to long-distance passengers, Central Railways (CR) is set to upgrade its waiting room, modifying it along the lines of executive lounges at airports, with better aesthetics, WiFi facilities, and other amenities, official said. The first lounge will come up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, they added.

Passengers will have to a pay a nominal charge of Rs 10 per hour to use the modernised waiting hall and additional charges will be levied if they want to purchase any items, such as the shower kit. The move as been made possible under the Non-Fare Revenue Scheme, wherein the CR has been given a contract to redo it.

The contract will, in turn, pay Rs 45 lakh to the railways, apart from the upgradation. Until now, CR spent close to Rs 1 crore for the upkeep and running of the waiting hall.

A senior official from CR said, “There will be fresh towels, soaps and shampoo as part of the shower kit, which a passenger can buy. Otherwise, they can simply use the changing room and other facilities at a nominal charge of Rs 10.”

Other facilities available in the waiting hall will also include charging ports for laptop users, as well as magazines and newspapers.

An LCD screen will also display the train’s position, while a television will be put up for entertainment of passengers.

Chief PRO of CR, Shivaji Sutar, said, “We are looking at ways to enhance commuter experience and if the model is successful, the same can be adopted for other stations.”

