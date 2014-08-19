CR to complete DC/AC switch by year-end

Presently the section from Thane to CST is powered by DC while the section beyond Thane towards the North is powered by AC. (Source: AP photo)

The much awaited work of switching over Direct Current (DC) to Alternating Current (AC) to run faster trains, save energy and integrate Central Railway with the rest of the Indian Railways is likely to be completed on December 31.

“The project to convert 1,500 volt DC to 25, 000 volt AC is likely to be completed on December 31 2014,”said S.K.Sood, General Manager, Central Railway.

He further added, “From January 1, all main line trains from CST to Thane will run on AC. Work on conversion of DC to AC on Harbour line will be done in six months after the conversion work of main line is completed,” said Sood.

Presently the section from Thane to CST is powered by DC while the section beyond Thane towards the North is powered by AC. As a result of dual traction CR continues to run trains powered by DC and those which can switch over from DC to AC or vice versa.

The conversion work on the railway section from Kalyan to Thane and Kalyan to the 5th and 6th line upto Lokmanya Tilak Terminus was completed last year. Traction conversion will allow trains to run at 100 kmph and also help in saving energy.

While commenting on the nature of work left, Sood said, “Work of replacement of old DC overhead wires with AC wires is underway every night. Also insulation is to be provided under eight bridges and the work is expected to start soon.”

Once completed, CR will begin sending the project details to the Commissioner of Railway Safety for an inspection. CR will be able to run the new Bombardier rakes, which run only on AC traction.

“Two new rakes are to be inducted into service after four months as trials are still underway, said Rakesh Saxena, MD, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation.

