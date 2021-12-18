CR to block Thane-Diva train services for infra work

THE CENTRAL Railway (CR) will operate a block on train services between Thane and Diva on Sunday for the commissioning of the fifth and sixth line between Thane-Diva railway station. The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 8 am on Sunday (December 19) to 2 am on Monday (December 20).

“Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during the block period. Passengers boarding from Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Dombivali and Kalyan, respectively. The railway administration has decided to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali transport undertakings for the benefit of passengers,” said an official.

He added that 14 express trains starting journeys on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be cancelled while two trains will be short terminated.

Meanwhile, the CR will also be operating a block on the harbour line on Sunday for maintenance work. “The block will be between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra CSMT Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm,” the official said.