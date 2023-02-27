CR to begin nullah cleaning work along tracks from March

As part of its pre-monsoon preparations, the Central Railway (CR) will begin nullah cleaning work on a 150-km stretch from March, said officials.

“Meetings were held with local body officials. However, they haven’t started nullah cleaning work yet and therefore, the CR will execute the work along with local civic bodies,” said an official.

Under CR, the stations that are flood-prone include Kurla, Sion, Parel, Dadar, Sandhurst Road and Masjid stations.

On the Harbour Line, Chunabhatti, Wadala, Chembur and Mankhurd stations prone to flood and on the mainline, Bhandup, Kalwa and Mumbra stations are prone to waterlogging. Cleaning of nullahs at these station areas will be taken up on priority, said officials.

During monsoon, if the water level is 8 inches above the tracks, train services are suspended until the rainwater recedes, said officials, adding that before monsoon, nullah cleaning work is taken up to prevent extreme flooding. The CR official said a meeting was held with representatives of municipal bodies.