CR to add 22 more local train services from today

These new services will halt at all stations.

To prevent crowding in local trains, the Central Railway (CR) will add 22 local services starting today, officials said. CR currently operates 431 special suburban services for staff, as notified by the state government.

From Saturday onwards, there will be 453 services in total. Of the additional 22, 18 will ply on the main line, and four will ply on the harbour section. These new services will halt at all stations. Earlier, CR was running only fast trains, with fewer stops.

Schedules of the existing 431 special suburban services will remain unchanged. CSMT-Kasara specials will halt at all stations except Thansit and Umbermali, while CSMT-Karjat specials will not halt at Shelu. CSMT-Panvel specials will halt at all stations except Reay Road, Cotton Green, King’s Circle, Chunnabatti and Manasarovar stations.

