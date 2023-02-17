CR strengthening tracks to increase speed of Vande Bharat trains

The Central Railway (CR) is strengthening tracks on various sections, including the Shirdi and Solapur routes on which Vande Bharat trains were introduced.

A CR official said the average speed of the Vande Bharat Express is 65 kmph on Shirdi route and 70 kmph on Solapur route.

“There is a mix of maximum permissible speed on these routes — 100 kmph, 110 kmph, 130 kmph and 55 kmph in the ghat sections. Once the tracks are strengthened, the speed of the train will increase, reducing travel time,” the official added.

The Vande Bharat can run at speeds reaching up to 160 kmph.

Asked why a semi-high speed train like Vande Bharat was introduced if the tracks are not good enough, the official said strengthening of tracks is a continuous process and doesn’t mean such trains should not be introduced.